Aaron Ekblad Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Aaron Ekblad will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Ekblad's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Aaron Ekblad vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info
Ekblad Season Stats Insights
- In 71 games this season, Ekblad has averaged 23:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.
- In 12 of 71 games this season Ekblad has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.
- Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.
- The implied probability that Ekblad goes over his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Ekblad has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Ekblad Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|71
|Games
|8
|38
|Points
|5
|14
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|5
