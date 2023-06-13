Aaron Ekblad will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Ekblad's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aaron Ekblad vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Ekblad has averaged 23:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

In 12 of 71 games this season Ekblad has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Ekblad goes over his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ekblad has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 71 Games 8 38 Points 5 14 Goals 0 24 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.