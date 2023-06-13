Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Barkov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov has averaged 21:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In 19 of 68 games this year, Barkov has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Barkov has a point in 47 games this year (out of 68), including multiple points 22 times.

Barkov has an assist in 38 of 68 games this year, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

Barkov has an implied probability of 66.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barkov has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barkov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 8 78 Points 7 23 Goals 3 55 Assists 4

