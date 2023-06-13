Anthony Duclair will be in action Tuesday when his Florida Panthers face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Duclair's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Anthony Duclair vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Duclair has averaged 14:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Duclair has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 20 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Duclair has recorded a point in a game seven times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of 20 games this year, Duclair has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Duclair goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 7 9 Points 4 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

