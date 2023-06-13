Anton Lundell will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Considering a wager on Lundell in the Panthers-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Anton Lundell vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:22 per game on the ice, is 0.

Lundell has scored a goal in 11 of 73 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lundell has a point in 26 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Lundell has an assist in 18 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Lundell goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 8 33 Points 4 12 Goals 1 21 Assists 3

