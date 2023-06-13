Brandon Montour will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Montour against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Brandon Montour vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Montour has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 24:07 on the ice per game.

In 16 of 80 games this year, Montour has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Montour has a point in 51 of 80 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

Montour has an assist in 42 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

Montour has an implied probability of 60.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Montour having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 8 73 Points 3 16 Goals 2 57 Assists 1

