On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and 13 RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .290 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 40 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 61), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has an RBI in 21 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.8%.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .313 AVG .269 .352 OBP .333 .482 SLG .429 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 19 RBI 17 33/8 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings