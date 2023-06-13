Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and 13 RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .290 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 40 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 61), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has an RBI in 21 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.8%.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.313
|AVG
|.269
|.352
|OBP
|.333
|.482
|SLG
|.429
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|17
|33/8
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Kirby (5-5) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.50), 24th in WHIP (1.112), and 57th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.