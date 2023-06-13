Carter Verhaeghe will be in action Tuesday when his Florida Panthers face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Verhaeghe's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe has averaged 17:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In Verhaeghe's 81 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Verhaeghe has a point in 47 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 21 times.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Verhaeghe's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 81 Games 8 73 Points 3 42 Goals 2 31 Assists 1

