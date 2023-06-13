As of June 18 the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, rank them 10th in the NFL.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.

Dolphins games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Miami ranked sixth in the NFL with 364.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per contest).

The Dolphins put up a 6-2 record at home and were 3-6 on the road last season.

When the underdog, Miami had only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Dolphins Impact Players

In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).

Jalen Ramsey had four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended last year.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Chargers September 10 1 - +3000 @ Patriots September 17 2 - +5000 Broncos September 24 3 - +4000 @ Bills October 1 4 - +800 Giants October 8 5 - +5000 Panthers October 15 6 - +8000 @ Eagles October 22 7 - +700 Patriots October 29 8 - +5000 @ Chiefs November 5 9 - +650 Raiders November 19 11 - +8000 @ Jets November 24 12 - +1600 @ Commanders December 3 13 - +8000 Titans December 11 14 - +12500 Jets December 17 15 - +1600 Cowboys December 24 16 - +1600 @ Ravens December 31 17 - +1800 Bills January 7 18 - +800

