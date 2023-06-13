The Atlanta Dream's (2-5) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Tuesday, June 13 game against the New York Liberty (6-2) at Barclays Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Dream's last contest was an 89-77 loss to the Sun on Sunday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danielle Robinson Out Knee 2.0 1.0 2.0 Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6.0 2.4 3.8

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0.0 0.0 0.4

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE

CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker is the Dream's top rebounder (8.4 per game), and she produces 16.9 points and 1.7 assists. Her rebounding average ranks her ninth in the WNBA.

Rhyne Howard gets the Dream 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She also delivers 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nia Coffey is averaging 3.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 37% of her shots from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Haley Jones is posting 4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 37.9% of her shots from the floor.

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -10.5 171.5

