Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and eight walks while hitting .234.
- Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (29 of 46), with multiple hits eight times (17.4%).
- He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this year (15 of 46), with two or more RBI seven times (15.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 games this year (26.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.244
|AVG
|.224
|.270
|OBP
|.272
|.372
|SLG
|.435
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|14
|26/2
|K/BB
|32/6
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (0.9 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Kirby (5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.50), 24th in WHIP (1.112), and 57th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
