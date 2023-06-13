After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and eight walks while hitting .234.

Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (29 of 46), with multiple hits eight times (17.4%).

He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this year (15 of 46), with two or more RBI seven times (15.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 games this year (26.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .244 AVG .224 .270 OBP .272 .372 SLG .435 6 XBH 8 2 HR 5 10 RBI 14 26/2 K/BB 32/6 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings