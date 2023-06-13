Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 153 points above season-long percentage), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson has nine doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .241.
- Hampson has had a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including multiple hits three times (7.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 43 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (16.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (27.9%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|.240
|AVG
|.242
|.321
|OBP
|.299
|.420
|SLG
|.290
|7
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|6
|16/5
|K/BB
|16/4
|1
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.50), 24th in WHIP (1.112), and 57th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
