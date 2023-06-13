The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 153 points above season-long percentage), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson has nine doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .241.

Hampson has had a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including multiple hits three times (7.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 43 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (16.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (27.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 23 .240 AVG .242 .321 OBP .299 .420 SLG .290 7 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 6 16/5 K/BB 16/4 1 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings