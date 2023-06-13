The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 153 points above season-long percentage), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson has nine doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .241.
  • Hampson has had a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including multiple hits three times (7.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 43 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (16.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (27.9%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 23
.240 AVG .242
.321 OBP .299
.420 SLG .290
7 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 6
16/5 K/BB 16/4
1 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.50), 24th in WHIP (1.112), and 57th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
