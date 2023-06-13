The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Panthers have +165 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Golden Knights (-200).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will emerge victorious in Tuesday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-200)

Golden Knights (-200) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with BetMGM.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 13-8-21 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Florida has earned 51 points (22-7-7) in its 36 games decided by one goal.

This season the Panthers recorded only one goal in 11 games and have gone 2-8-1 (five points).

Florida has seven points (3-17-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Panthers have earned 106 points in their 69 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Florida has recorded a single power-play goal in 41 games has a record of 25-12-4 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 25-11-3 to record 53 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.