Gustav Forsling will be in action Tuesday when his Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Thinking about a wager on Forsling? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Gustav Forsling vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:25 per game on the ice, is +18.

Forsling has netted a goal in a game 12 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Forsling has a point in 35 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points six times.

Forsling has an assist in 25 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Forsling hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Forsling has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Forsling Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 8 41 Points 1 13 Goals 0 28 Assists 1

