Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .161 with six doubles and 10 walks.
- Stallings has had a base hit in 14 of 32 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 32 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Stallings has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 32 games so far this season.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.170
|AVG
|.150
|.224
|OBP
|.255
|.208
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|19/4
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mariners' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby (5-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.50), 24th in WHIP (1.112), and 57th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
