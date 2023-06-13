The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .161 with six doubles and 10 walks.

Stallings has had a base hit in 14 of 32 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 32 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Stallings has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 32 games so far this season.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .170 AVG .150 .224 OBP .255 .208 SLG .250 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 19/4 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings