After hitting .125 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .192 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks.

Segura has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Segura has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 15 games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .216 AVG .167 .298 OBP .216 .245 SLG .229 2 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 5 16/12 K/BB 17/4 4 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings