Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .125 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .192 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks.
- Segura has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Segura has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.216
|AVG
|.167
|.298
|OBP
|.216
|.245
|SLG
|.229
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/12
|K/BB
|17/4
|4
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.50), 24th in WHIP (1.112), and 57th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.