On Tuesday, Joey Wendle (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .236 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (10.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .271 AVG .195 .314 OBP .283 .396 SLG .366 5 XBH 4 0 HR 1 1 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings