Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Joey Wendle (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .236 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (10.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.271
|AVG
|.195
|.314
|OBP
|.283
|.396
|SLG
|.366
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mariners' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby (5-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.50 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.50), 24th in WHIP (1.112), and 57th in K/9 (7.4).
