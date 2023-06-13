Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .258 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 62.3% of his games this year (33 of 53), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 53 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In 17.0% of his games this season, Berti has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 18 of 53 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 29 .273 AVG .248 .305 OBP .306 .325 SLG .337 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 6 14/4 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings