Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .258 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 62.3% of his games this year (33 of 53), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 53 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • In 17.0% of his games this season, Berti has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 18 of 53 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 29
.273 AVG .248
.305 OBP .306
.325 SLG .337
3 XBH 5
0 HR 2
6 RBI 6
14/4 K/BB 25/9
2 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • The Mariners are sending Kirby (5-5) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.50), 24th in WHIP (1.112), and 57th in K/9 (7.4).
