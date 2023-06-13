Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Mariners Player Props
|Marlins vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Mariners Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Mariners
|Marlins vs Mariners Odds
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .258 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 62.3% of his games this year (33 of 53), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 53 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In 17.0% of his games this season, Berti has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 18 of 53 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|.273
|AVG
|.248
|.305
|OBP
|.306
|.325
|SLG
|.337
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|14/4
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (5-5) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.50), 24th in WHIP (1.112), and 57th in K/9 (7.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.