On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (59) this season while batting .255 with 31 extra-base hits.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 36 of 63 games this season (57.1%) Soler has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has hit a home run in 25.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 63), and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.7% of his games this season, Soler has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .225 AVG .283 .312 OBP .377 .477 SLG .625 14 XBH 17 7 HR 12 16 RBI 22 32/13 K/BB 34/15 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings