Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (59) this season while batting .255 with 31 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 86th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 36 of 63 games this season (57.1%) Soler has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 63), and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.7% of his games this season, Soler has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.225
|AVG
|.283
|.312
|OBP
|.377
|.477
|SLG
|.625
|14
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|12
|16
|RBI
|22
|32/13
|K/BB
|34/15
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 30th, 1.112 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
