Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .429 with four doubles, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .916, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .476. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 82.3% of his games this season (51 of 62), with multiple hits 28 times (45.2%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Arraez has driven in a run in 21 games this year (33.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (37.1%), including four multi-run games (6.5%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.413
|AVG
|.366
|.447
|OBP
|.432
|.488
|SLG
|.464
|9
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|11
|4/8
|K/BB
|9/11
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 30th, 1.112 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
