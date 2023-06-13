After batting .429 with four doubles, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .916, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .476. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 82.3% of his games this season (51 of 62), with multiple hits 28 times (45.2%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Arraez has driven in a run in 21 games this year (33.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this season (37.1%), including four multi-run games (6.5%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .413 AVG .366 .447 OBP .432 .488 SLG .464 9 XBH 8 0 HR 1 19 RBI 11 4/8 K/BB 9/11 1 SB 0

