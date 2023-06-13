Tuesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (32-33) versus the Miami Marlins (37-30) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 13.

The probable starters are George Kirby (5-5) for the Mariners and Edward Cabrera (5-4) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Marlins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Marlins have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those games.

Miami has a mark of 7-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (267 total, four per game).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.20) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule