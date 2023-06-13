Marlins vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (32-33) versus the Miami Marlins (37-30) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 13.
The probable starters are George Kirby (5-5) for the Mariners and Edward Cabrera (5-4) for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Marlins vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-1.
- When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Marlins have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those games.
- Miami has a mark of 7-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Miami scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (267 total, four per game).
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.20) in the majors this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles
|June 9
|@ White Sox
|L 2-1
|Eury Pérez vs Dylan Cease
|June 10
|@ White Sox
|W 5-1
|Sandy Alcantara vs Michael Kopech
|June 11
|@ White Sox
|W 6-5
|Braxton Garrett vs Lucas Giolito
|June 12
|@ Mariners
|L 8-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Bryce Miller
|June 13
|@ Mariners
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs George Kirby
|June 14
|@ Mariners
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Castillo
|June 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Trevor Williams
|June 17
|@ Nationals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Jake Irvin
|June 18
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Jake Irvin
|June 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs José Berríos
