Edward Cabrera gets the nod on the mound for the Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Marlins (+120). The over/under is 7 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -145 +120 7 -120 +100 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 18 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has entered 14 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 7-7 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 30 of 66 chances this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-13 16-17 17-15 19-15 28-21 8-9

