Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take the field on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against George Kirby, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Marlins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 178 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 16th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Miami has scored 267 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Miami has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.20) in the majors this season.

The Marlins rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.304 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera (5-4) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Cabrera has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito 6/12/2023 Mariners L 8-1 Away Jesús Luzardo Bryce Miller 6/13/2023 Mariners - Away Edward Cabrera George Kirby 6/14/2023 Mariners - Away Eury Pérez Luis Castillo 6/16/2023 Nationals - Away Sandy Alcantara Trevor Williams 6/17/2023 Nationals - Away Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 6/18/2023 Nationals - Away Jesús Luzardo Jake Irvin 6/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Edward Cabrera José Berríos

