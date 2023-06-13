On Tuesday, June 13, Ty France's Seattle Mariners (32-33) host Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (37-30) at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +120 moneyline odds. A 7-run total is listed for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (5-5, 3.50 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (5-4, 4.29 ERA)

Marlins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 23 out of the 42 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 14-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 1-2 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 18, or 51.4%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+220) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180) Bryan De La Cruz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Jean Segura 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250)

Marlins Futures Odds

