Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Mariners on June 13, 2023
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Ty France, Luis Arraez and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Miami Marlins matchup at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI (91 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .391/.440/.476 slash line so far this year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 59 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .255/.346/.554 slash line so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 11
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|10
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 10
|3-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at White Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
France Stats
- France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .283/.351/.438 slash line on the year.
- France has hit safely in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 11
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .245/.306/.437 on the season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 11
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 10
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
