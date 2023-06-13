Player prop betting options for Ty France, Luis Arraez and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Miami Marlins matchup at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI (91 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .391/.440/.476 slash line so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 59 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .255/.346/.554 slash line so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 11 3-for-4 2 2 2 10 0 at White Sox Jun. 10 3-for-3 1 0 0 3 1 at White Sox Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

France Stats

France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .283/.351/.438 slash line on the year.

France has hit safely in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Angels Jun. 11 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 0 at Angels Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels Jun. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .245/.306/.437 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Angels Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 10 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Angels Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

