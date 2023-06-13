The Seattle Mariners (32-33) play the Miami Marlins (37-30) on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (5-5) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (5-4) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (5-5, 3.50 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (5-4, 4.29 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

Cabrera (5-4) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.

Cabrera heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Cabrera will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (5-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.50, a 10.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.112.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Kirby has made nine starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 6.2 frames when he pitches.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.50), 24th in WHIP (1.112), and 57th in K/9 (7.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

