Matthew Tkachuk Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Matthew Tkachuk will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Tkachuk interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Matthew Tkachuk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)
Tkachuk Season Stats Insights
- In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +29.
- In Tkachuk's 79 games played this season he's scored in 31 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In 56 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has registered a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.
- Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games this year, with multiple assists on 18 occasions.
- The implied probability that Tkachuk goes over his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.
Tkachuk Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- On defense, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|79
|Games
|9
|109
|Points
|8
|40
|Goals
|3
|69
|Assists
|5
