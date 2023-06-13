Matthew Tkachuk will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Tkachuk interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +29.

In Tkachuk's 79 games played this season he's scored in 31 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 56 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has registered a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games this year, with multiple assists on 18 occasions.

The implied probability that Tkachuk goes over his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 9 109 Points 8 40 Goals 3 69 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.