How to Watch the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers go on the road to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-1 edge in the series.
You can turn on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Panthers try to defeat the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|6/10/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|3-2 VEG
|6/8/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|6/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|7-2 VEG
|6/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|5-2 VEG
|3/7/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|2-1 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers concede 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
