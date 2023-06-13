The Florida Panthers go on the road to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-1 edge in the series.

You can turn on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Panthers try to defeat the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/10/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 VEG 6/8/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers concede 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players