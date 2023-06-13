The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers meet Tuesday in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are the favorite, with -200 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive game against the Panthers, who have +165 moneyline odds.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 59 of 103 games this season.

The Golden Knights have won 75.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (15-5).

The Panthers have been an underdog in 17 games this season, with 11 upset wins (64.7%).

Vegas has won all four games when it played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Florida has five games this season playing as the underdog by +165 or longer, and is 4-1 in those contests.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-167) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-133) 3.5 (+110) Anthony Duclair 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-139)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 3-7-0 6 2.3 2.6

