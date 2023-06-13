Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-1. The Golden Knights have -175 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+145).
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-175)
|Panthers (+145)
|6
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have been an underdog 17 times, and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.
- This season Florida has won seven of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.
- Florida has played 72 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Three of Florida's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 3.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Panthers have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Panthers' 272 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
