Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-1. The Golden Knights have -175 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+145).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-175) Panthers (+145) 6

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have been an underdog 17 times, and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.

This season Florida has won seven of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Florida has played 72 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 288 (6th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Three of Florida's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 3.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Panthers' 272 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

