Player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel and others are available when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a leading scorer for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jun. 10 1 1 2 6 vs. Golden Knights Jun. 8 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2

Brandon Montour Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Brandon Montour has posted 16 goals on the season, chipping in 57 assists.

Montour Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jun. 10 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Jun. 8 1 0 1 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has scored 66 points in 67 games (27 goals and 39 assists).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 10 0 0 0 2 at Panthers Jun. 8 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 1 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 2 2 2 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists to total 65 points (0.8 per game).

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 10 2 0 2 3 at Panthers Jun. 8 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 1 1 1 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0

