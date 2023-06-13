Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 5 on June 13, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel and others are available when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a leading scorer for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jun. 10
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jun. 8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
Brandon Montour Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Brandon Montour has posted 16 goals on the season, chipping in 57 assists.
Montour Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jun. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jun. 8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has scored 66 points in 67 games (27 goals and 39 assists).
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Jun. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Panthers
|Jun. 8
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists to total 65 points (0.8 per game).
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Jun. 10
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Panthers
|Jun. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
