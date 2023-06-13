Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Bennett interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Sam Bennett vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In 14 of 63 games this season Bennett has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bennett has a point in 25 games this season (out of 63), including multiple points 12 times.

Bennett has an assist in 16 of 63 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Bennett's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

Bennett has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 63 Games 8 40 Points 5 16 Goals 3 24 Assists 2

