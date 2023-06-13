Sam Bennett Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Bennett interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Sam Bennett vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|How to Watch Panthers vs Golden Knights
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
Bennett Season Stats Insights
- Bennett has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).
- In 14 of 63 games this season Bennett has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Bennett has a point in 25 games this season (out of 63), including multiple points 12 times.
- Bennett has an assist in 16 of 63 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
- Bennett's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.
- Bennett has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Bennett Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|63
|Games
|8
|40
|Points
|5
|16
|Goals
|3
|24
|Assists
|2
