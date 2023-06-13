Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Reinhart are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sam Reinhart vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus this season, in 19:46 per game on the ice, is -11.

Reinhart has a goal in 27 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Reinhart has a point in 45 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 19 times.

Reinhart has an assist in 30 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Reinhart goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 8 67 Points 2 31 Goals 2 36 Assists 0

