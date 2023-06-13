Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yuli Gurriel -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .261 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 26 of 43 games this year (60.5%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.0%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 14 games this year (32.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 15 of 43 games (34.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.205
|AVG
|.310
|.263
|OBP
|.366
|.288
|SLG
|.488
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|11
|10/5
|K/BB
|11/8
|1
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 30th, 1.112 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
