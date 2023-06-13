Yuli Gurriel -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .261 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 26 of 43 games this year (60.5%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.0%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in 14 games this year (32.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 15 of 43 games (34.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 23
.205 AVG .310
.263 OBP .366
.288 SLG .488
5 XBH 7
0 HR 3
3 RBI 11
10/5 K/BB 11/8
1 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 30th, 1.112 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.