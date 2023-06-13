Yuli Gurriel -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Read More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .261 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 26 of 43 games this year (60.5%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.0%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 14 games this year (32.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 15 of 43 games (34.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .205 AVG .310 .263 OBP .366 .288 SLG .488 5 XBH 7 0 HR 3 3 RBI 11 10/5 K/BB 11/8 1 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings