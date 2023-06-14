Bryan De La Cruz -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .285 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (12.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.9% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (33.9%), including six multi-run games (9.7%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .313 AVG .260 .352 OBP .324 .482 SLG .415 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 19 RBI 17 33/8 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings