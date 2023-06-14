Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Dolphins right now have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.
- The Dolphins and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it ranked 18th on the other side of the ball with 337.8 yards allowed per game.
- At home last season, the Dolphins were 6-2. On the road, they were 3-6.
- Miami had seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.
- Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Jalen Ramsey totaled 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+800
