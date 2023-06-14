Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .234.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 30 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has driven in a run in 16 games this year (34.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 games this year (27.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .244 AVG .225 .270 OBP .271 .372 SLG .461 6 XBH 9 2 HR 6 10 RBI 16 26/2 K/BB 34/6 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings