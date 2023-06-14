Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .234.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 30 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has driven in a run in 16 games this year (34.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this year (27.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.244
|AVG
|.225
|.270
|OBP
|.271
|.372
|SLG
|.461
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|16
|26/2
|K/BB
|34/6
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 62 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (4-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.70), sixth in WHIP (.991), and fifth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
