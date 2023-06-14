The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (batting .121 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .188.

Segura has picked up a hit in 27 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season (15.5%), Segura has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 15 games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .216 AVG .160 .298 OBP .208 .245 SLG .220 2 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 5 16/12 K/BB 18/4 4 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings