Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (batting .121 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .188.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 27 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season (15.5%), Segura has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.216
|AVG
|.160
|.298
|OBP
|.208
|.245
|SLG
|.220
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/12
|K/BB
|18/4
|4
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 62 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.70), sixth in WHIP (.991), and fifth in K/9 (10.8).
