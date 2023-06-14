Joey Wendle -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .236 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

In 56.7% of his games this year (17 of 30), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (10.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 30 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .271 AVG .195 .314 OBP .283 .396 SLG .366 5 XBH 4 0 HR 1 1 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings