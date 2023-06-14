Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .236 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- In 56.7% of his games this year (17 of 30), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (10.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 30 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.271
|AVG
|.195
|.314
|OBP
|.283
|.396
|SLG
|.366
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, 0.9 per game).
- Castillo (4-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 10th, .991 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
