Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .258.
- In 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).
- In 54 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Berti has an RBI in nine of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (33.3%), including four games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|.273
|AVG
|.248
|.305
|OBP
|.304
|.325
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|14/4
|K/BB
|26/9
|2
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, 0.9 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.70), sixth in WHIP (.991), and fifth in K/9 (10.8).
