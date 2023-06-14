The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .258.

In 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).

In 54 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Berti has an RBI in nine of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (33.3%), including four games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 30 .273 AVG .248 .305 OBP .304 .325 SLG .333 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 6 14/4 K/BB 26/9 2 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings