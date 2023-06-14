The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .258.
  • In 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).
  • In 54 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Berti has an RBI in nine of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored at least once 18 times this season (33.3%), including four games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 30
.273 AVG .248
.305 OBP .304
.325 SLG .333
3 XBH 5
0 HR 2
6 RBI 6
14/4 K/BB 26/9
2 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.70), sixth in WHIP (.991), and fifth in K/9 (10.8).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.