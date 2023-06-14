Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Mariners.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (60) this season while batting .256 with 31 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 37 of 64 games this year (57.8%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 64), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has driven in a run in 21 games this season (32.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (28 of 64), with two or more runs eight times (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.225
|AVG
|.285
|.312
|OBP
|.380
|.477
|SLG
|.618
|14
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|12
|16
|RBI
|23
|32/13
|K/BB
|34/16
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, 0.9 per game).
- Castillo (4-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 10th, .991 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.