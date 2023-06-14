The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (60) this season while batting .256 with 31 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Soler has gotten a hit in 37 of 64 games this year (57.8%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 64), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has driven in a run in 21 games this season (32.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (28 of 64), with two or more runs eight times (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .225 AVG .285 .312 OBP .380 .477 SLG .618 14 XBH 17 7 HR 12 16 RBI 23 32/13 K/BB 34/16 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings