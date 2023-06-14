On Wednesday, Luis Arraez (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.431), slugging percentage (.466) and OPS (.898) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 51 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Arraez has driven home a run in 21 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 23 of 63 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .413 AVG .350 .447 OBP .415 .488 SLG .444 9 XBH 8 0 HR 1 19 RBI 11 4/8 K/BB 10/11 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings