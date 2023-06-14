Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luis Arraez (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.431), slugging percentage (.466) and OPS (.898) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 51 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Arraez has driven home a run in 21 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 23 of 63 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.413
|AVG
|.350
|.447
|OBP
|.415
|.488
|SLG
|.444
|9
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|11
|4/8
|K/BB
|10/11
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, 0.9 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.70), sixth in WHIP (.991), and fifth in K/9 (10.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.