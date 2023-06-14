Wednesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (33-33) and the Miami Marlins (37-31) facing off at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on June 14.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (4-4) versus the Marlins and Eury Perez (3-1).

Marlins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Marlins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Marlins have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (50%) in those games.

Miami has a mark of 3-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +160 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 38.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Miami is No. 26 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (270 total runs).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule