Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against Eury Perez, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Mariners have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +155. A 7-run total has been set in this game.

Marlins vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -190 +155 7 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Marlins have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Miami's past three contests has been 7.5, a streak in which the Marlins and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami is 3-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 31 of 67 chances this season.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-13 16-18 17-15 19-16 28-22 8-9

