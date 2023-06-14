Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field against Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Marlins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 66 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 179 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 18th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Miami has scored 270 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Miami has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.28 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.310 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez (3-1) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

In six starts this season, Perez has not yet earned a quality start.

Perez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito 6/12/2023 Mariners L 8-1 Away Jesús Luzardo Bryce Miller 6/13/2023 Mariners L 9-3 Away Edward Cabrera George Kirby 6/14/2023 Mariners - Away Eury Pérez Luis Castillo 6/16/2023 Nationals - Away Sandy Alcantara Trevor Williams 6/17/2023 Nationals - Away Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 6/18/2023 Nationals - Away Jesús Luzardo Jake Irvin 6/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Edward Cabrera José Berríos 6/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi

