How to Watch the Marlins vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field against Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.
Marlins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 66 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Fueled by 179 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 18th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Miami has scored 270 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- Miami has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.28 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.310 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eury Perez (3-1) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
- In six starts this season, Perez has not yet earned a quality start.
- Perez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-1
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Dylan Cease
|6/10/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Michael Kopech
|6/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-5
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Lucas Giolito
|6/12/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-1
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Bryce Miller
|6/13/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-3
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|George Kirby
|6/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Luis Castillo
|6/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Trevor Williams
|6/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Jake Irvin
|6/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Jake Irvin
|6/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|José Berríos
|6/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Yusei Kikuchi
