On Wednesday, June 14, Ty France's Seattle Mariners (33-33) host the Miami Marlins (37-31) at T-Mobile Park, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET. The Mariners will be looking for a series sweep.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +160 moneyline odds. The total for the game is listed at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (4-4, 2.70 ERA) vs Eury Perez - MIA (3-1, 2.17 ERA)

Marlins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 24 (55.8%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 9-1 (winning 90% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Marlins have won in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+210) Jean Segura 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) J.D. Davis 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+425)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 4th

