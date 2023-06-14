Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Mariners on June 14, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Ty France, Luis Arraez and others when the Seattle Mariners host the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI (91 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .382/.431/.466 so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 60 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .256/.348/.551 on the year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 11
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|10
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 10
|3-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at White Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Castillo Stats
- The Mariners' Luis Castillo (4-4) will make his 14th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 10th, .991 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fifth.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|6
|5
|3
|10
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|5.0
|6
|7
|5
|6
|2
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
France Stats
- France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .280/.350/.433 so far this year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 11
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .241/.301/.429 so far this year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 11
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 10
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
