The Seattle Mariners (33-33) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Miami Marlins (37-31) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (4-4) for the Mariners and Eury Perez (3-1) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-4, 2.70 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (3-1, 2.17 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins are sending Perez (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.17, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.

Perez has not registered a quality start yet this season.

Perez is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his six outings this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will hand the ball to Castillo (4-4) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 2.70, a 5.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .991.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 10th, .991 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fifth among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

