Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a double, four home runs and nine walks while batting .231.

Fortes has recorded a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this season (26.8%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 23 .276 AVG .197 .333 OBP .238 .328 SLG .329 1 XBH 4 1 HR 3 8 RBI 5 6/5 K/BB 22/4 2 SB 1

