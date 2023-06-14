Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a double, four home runs and nine walks while batting .231.
- Fortes has recorded a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this season (26.8%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|.276
|AVG
|.197
|.333
|OBP
|.238
|.328
|SLG
|.329
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|6/5
|K/BB
|22/4
|2
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Mariners allow the fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, 0.9 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 10th, .991 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fifth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.