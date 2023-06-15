The Atlanta Dream (3-5) take on the Connecticut Sun (8-2) on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Sun

Atlanta averages 5.3 more points per game (83) than Connecticut allow its opponents to score (77.7).

Atlanta is shooting 41.8% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 42.4% Connecticut's opponents have shot this season.

The Dream have put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.4% from the field.

Atlanta's three-point shooting percentage this season (34.9%) is 4.8 percentage points higher than opponents of Connecticut are averaging (30.1%).

The Dream are 3-3 in games when the team hits more than 30.1% of their three-point shots.

Connecticut and Atlanta rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.9 fewer rebounds per game.

Dream Injuries