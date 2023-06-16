The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .280 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

In 63.5% of his 63 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (12.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (33.3%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .313 AVG .252 .352 OBP .319 .482 SLG .402 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 19 RBI 17 33/8 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 3

