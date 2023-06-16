Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Nationals - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .280 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.5% of his 63 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (12.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (33.3%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.313
|AVG
|.252
|.352
|OBP
|.319
|.482
|SLG
|.402
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|17
|33/8
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
